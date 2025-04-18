Kittens rescued from residential structure fire in Clay County

MANCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — A family has been relocated and four kittens rescued after an afternoon house fire in Clay County.

According to the City of Manchester Fire Department, crews responded to reports of a residential structure fire around 2 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, they found heavy fire showing through the home's front door.

As crews began to fight the fire, firefighters entered the home and rescued to kittens, where they, alongside Clay EMS, "provided oxygen and lifesaving care to the animals suffering from smoke inhalation," the department said.

The Red Cross has been contacted for the family involved.

Other crews on scene included the Burning Springs Fire Department, Manchester Police, and the Clay County Sheriff's Office.