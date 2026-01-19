KKK flyers found in Lexington's Kenwick neighborhood hours before MLK Jr. Day celebrations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Ku Klux Klan fliers were distributed in a downtown Lexington neighborhood late Sunday night and early Monday morning, alarming residents ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The hate group's materials were found in the Kenwick area, according to Blake Hall, president of the Kenwick Neighborhood Association. Hall said he reacted with "disgust" to the discovery.

"Hey all, looks like some of us were hit last night with some KKK posters," Hall wrote in a social media post. "Police were called and they said an officer came out and got them."

Hall said at least the first block of Richmond Avenue was targeted with the fliers. He chose not to share images of the materials to avoid amplifying their message.

"We don't want this trash in Kenwick and luckily it's usually people from out of town that do it," Hall said. "They are just trying to shock people because of MLK day, but the fact that they do it at night shows how cowardly they are."

The timing of the flier distribution came just before the federal holiday celebrating the life of Civil Rights Movement leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It remains unclear who distributed the materials.

Hall encouraged residents to check their porches and dispose of any remaining fliers they might find.

"As always check in on your neighbors and if you see any fliers blowing around, throw them in the trash were they belong," Hall said.