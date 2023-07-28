Knott County unveils monument to 22 killed in flooding

HINDMAN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Knott County unveiled a monument on Thursday night to the 22 victims killed in the county during last July's floods.

County officials hosted a memorial service in Hindman, featuring a 22-second moment of silence, prayer and a candleight vigil.

Families of each victim released a lantern at the conclusion of the service.

James Stamper and Slade Cook attended to honor their uncle, Tommy Cornett, who died after being swept away by flood waters.

"He died a heroic death, he died saving his family. And I will forever miss my Uncle Tommy," Stamper said.

Cornett's name is now one of the 22 permanently etched outside Hindman City Hall.

Knott County Judge Executive Jeff Dobson also offered a message to the victims' families on Thursday.

"We love you, we know we aren't where we need to be, but we're not giving up," Dobson said.

Many families in attendance are still working to rebuild their homes and grapple with the grief of last year's event.

"A very sobering event, but we're grateful we could be here," Cook said.