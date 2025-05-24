Knox County farmer offers aid to tornado victims, free of charge

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Tyler Crawford is a farmer in Knox County, about 30 minutes from where the tornado hit Laurel County Friday night.

Through social media, he offered his land, feed and care to any tornado victims who have nowhere to go with their farm animals - for free. He will even come and transport them from your property to his.

"We can handle anything that eats grain or hay, sheep, goats, cows, horses, ponies, kids ponies," said Crawford. "I can keep them and take care of them until they're back on their feet, get their fences fixed their barns put back up, whatever they need."

Crawford said he was spurred into action after he saw the devastation first-hand on Sunday. He brought equipment in to help clean up.

"There was a mattress hanging on an electrical pole and I told my brother last night somebody laid down on that mattress and went to bed, that's the house they've worked for, there's no telling the sacrifices they've made to keep that, and it's gone," said Crawford.

Crawford also has logging equipment, and is a certified master logger. He's offering those will acres of land full of downed trees to buy their timber and haul it from their land.

If you are a tornado victim and you need help, Crawford can be contacted at 606-545-2384.