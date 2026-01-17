Knox County man arrested on drug, weapon charges after threatening family with AK-47

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Barbourville man has been detained by the Knox County Sheriff's Department on drug and weapon charges after he was recently released from jail earlier this month.

Robert Alden Williams, 40, was arrested on Wednesday after the Knox County Sheriff's Department conducted an arrest warrant at 70 School Street in Barbourville.

According to a press release, Williams agreed for deputies to search the property. During that search, deputies discovered a clear bag of marijuana in the bedroom he was staying, and white oval pills in a pair of his pants. Deputies eventually found clear bags of methamphetamine in a safe.

On Friday, Jan. 9, Williams was initially released from jail. According to a complaint warrant, after making his way home, Williams threatened his family.

"The victim says when he came home, 'he grabbed an AK-47, carrying it around saying he was going to ‘massacre’ his whole family,'" the release wrote.

The release writes that the victim was afraid of Williams, stating that he pointed guns at her, threatened to kill her, and shot at her through a bedroom door.

Williams has been charged with terrorist threatening in the third degree, wanton endangerment in the first degree, discharge of a firearm, illegal possession of a legend drug, possession of marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) in the first degree.

Williams is being held on a $50,000 cash bond.