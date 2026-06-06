KSP: 17-year-old Adair County girl pronounced dead following serious roadway collision

COLUMBIA, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A 17-year-old girl has died from her injuries following a serious car accident in Adair County on Friday, according to Kentucky State Police (KSP).

According to a press release, KSP Post 15 was contacted by the Adair County Sheriff's Office after a two-vehicle injury collision Friday morning on Kentucky Highway 206 in Columbia.

Officials report that a 17-year-old girl driving a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling west on the highway, when her vehicle crossed the center line and entered the lane of a concrete truck traveling eastbound. The two vehicles collided head-on. The driver of the concrete truck was a 22-year-old from Columbia.

The teen was transported to a nearby hospital, where she ultimately died from her injuries. She was pronounced dead by the Adair County Coroner's Office. The driver of the concrete truck was not injured in the accident.

The name of the deceased juvenile has not been released to the public at this time. The crash remains under investigation.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX News will provide more information as it becomes available.