KSP: 2 individuals dead following accident with motorcycle on Campbellsville Bypass Saturday

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky State Police (KSP) is investigating a fatal collision involving a car and a motorcycle that occurred on the Campbellsville Bypass in Taylor County on Saturday, according to Trooper Jonathan Houk.

In a social media post, Houk states that on Saturday around 2:30 p.m., KSP responded to an accident near the Campbellsville Walmart that occurred between a 2012 Nissan Versa and a 2025 Suzuki motorcycle.

According to Houk, the driver of the Nissan, 57-year-old Ann Copass of Greensburg, was making a left turn onto the bypass (turning south), when she entered the path of a motorcycle (heading north), operated by 35-year-old Christopher Penoyer of Campbellsville. The motorcycle collided with the driver's front door.

Copass died as a result of her injuries, and she was pronounced dead on-scene by the Taylor County Coroner's Office. The operator of the motorcycle, Penoyer, was taken to a Taylor County hospital where he eventually died from his injuries and was also pronounced dead by the Taylor County Coroner's Office.

Assisting KSP on-scene was the Campbellsville Police Department, the Taylor County Sheriff's Office, the Campbellsville Fire Department, Campbellsville EMS, the Taylor County Coroner's Office, and the Kentucky State Highway Department. The fatal collision remains under investigation.