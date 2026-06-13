KSP: 23-year-old Manchester man left with life-threatening injuries following shooting incident

MANCHESTER, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A 23-year-old Manchester man has been left with life-threatening injuries following a domestic shooting incident that occurred early Saturday morning in Clay County, according to Kentucky State Police (KSP).

According to a press release, KSP Post 11 received a call around 2 a.m. Saturday regarding a shots-fired complaint at a residence on Portersburg Road in Manchester. Police report that the caller stated that a family member was at their residence and was threatening to harm them. The caller's concerns were then followed by a series of gunshots.

When troopers responded to the scene, they located a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest. The man was transported to a hospital in London before he was transferred to the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

KSP troopers believe the 23-year-old man came to a family residence on Portersburg Road while intoxicated and began a verbal argument. The argument escalated and ended in the 23-year-old receiving a gunshot wound to the chest, according to police. The family allegedly attempted to transport the man to a hospital, but was unsuccessfully able to do so.

The shooting incident remains under investigation by KSP. Assisting KSP on-scene was Clay County EMS and the Manchester Police Department.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX News will provide more information as it becomes available.