KSP: 34-year-old Indiana man dead following serious accident in Meade County

MEAD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — One man is dead and three individuals are injured following a serious, head-on collision that occurred Friday afternoon in Meade County, according to Kentucky State Police (KSP).

According to a press release, KSP Post 4 was contacted around 3:30 p.m. Friday regarding a fatal collision on Bypass Road near Meade County.

Upon arrival, troopers conducted an investigation, which revealed 34-year-old Dustin Farmer of Central, Indiana (who was driving a 2017 Subaru WRX) was traveling north on Bypass Road, when his vehicle crossed into the path of a 2015 Ford F-150 pickup truck. Inside the pickup truck was one 25-year-old woman from Missouri and two children.

Farmer was pronounced dead on-scene by the Meade County Coroner's Office, and the 25-year-old driver of the pickup truck sustained serious injuries and she was transported to a Louisville hospital as a result. The two children inside of the vehicle were also seriously injured and were transported to a Louisville children's hospital, according to KSP.

The collision remains under investigation. Assisting KSP Post 4 on the scene was the Meade County Sheriff's Office, the Brandenburg Police Department, Meade County EMS, the Meade County Coroner's Office, and the Meade County Fire Department, according to the press release.