KSP: 37-year-old man dies in officer-involved shooting after allegedly 'confronting' officers with knife

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky State Police (KSP) is reporting that a 37-year-old Crestview Hills man died in an officer-involved shooting on Friday, after he allegedly "confronted" police officers while armed with a knife, according to a press release.

According to KSP, the event occurred around 11 p.m. in the Crestview Hills community on Friday at a residence on University Circle. Before the encounter, the Lakeside Park-Crestview Hills Police Department was assisting the Cabinet for Health and Family Services with "an investigation."

The press release states that after officers arrived at the residence, 37-year-old Daniel Bolinger exited his home and allegedly confronted officers while armed with a knife. Police officers then discharged their firearms, striking Bolinger.

Bolinger died from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on-scene by the Kenton County Coroner's Office. No other injuries were reported in the event, and the investigation remains ongoing, according to KSP.