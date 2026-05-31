KSP: 38-year-old woman found deceased in tent at Dog Creek Campground

CUB RUN, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A 38-year-old woman was found dead in a green tent at the Dog Creek Campground recreation area Saturday afternoon, according to Kentucky State Police (KSP).

According to a press release, KSP Post 3 was contacted Saturday around 12 p.m. by the Edmonson County Sheriff's Office about a possible body found at the campground. Upon arrival, KSP troopers located and confirmed the female was deceased. The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Edith Vaughn of Cub Run.

Vaughn was pronounced dead by the Hart County Coroner's Office on-scene Saturday. The investigation remains ongoing and is being led by KSP Trooper Devon Banaszak.

At this time, no further details have been released to the public, including Vaughn's cause of death.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX News will provide more information as it becomes available.