KSP: 67-year-old Letcher County motorcyclist dies after striking tree Wednesday

LINEFORK, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Letcher County man died on Friday as a result of his injuries caused by a motorcycle accident that occurred two days earlier in the Linefork community on Wednesday, according to Kentucky State Police (KSP).

According to a press release, authorities responded to Kentucky Highway 1103 in regards to a motorcycle accident at approximately 5:37 p.m. on Wednesday in Letcher County.

A preliminary investigation determined that 67-year-old Charles Bentley, who was operating a motorcycle, traveled off of the roadway and struck a tree. A female passenger was also riding on the motorcycle, and both individuals were transported to the Johnson City Medical Center via helicopter for their injuries.

Less than two days later on Friday, KSP Post 13 was notified by the Washington County Medical Examiner's Office that Bentley had died from his injuries at the hospital.

According to KSP, an autopsy for Bentley has been scheduled and toxicology reports are pending.

Both Bentley and the female passenger were wearing helmets at the time of the accident, KSP reports. The investigation into the fatal collision remains ongoing.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX News will provide more information as it becomes available.