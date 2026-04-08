Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
37  WX Alerts
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

KSP asking for the public's help in locating missing Clay County teen

Featured Image Custom Edit (38).png
Kentucky State Police
Featured Image Custom Edit (38).png
Posted

MANCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police is asking the public for help in locating a missing Clay County teen last seen Tuesday evening.

16-year-old Gracie Smith was seen at the Jacks Branch Bible Church in Manchester just before 7 p.m.; police say that it is believed she got into a blue passenger car with an unknown individual.

Smith is 5'4", around 120 pounds, with black shoulder-length hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing pink pajamas and a pink jacket.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact KSP Post 11 at 606-878-6622.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18