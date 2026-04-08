KSP asking for the public's help in locating missing Clay County teen

MANCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police is asking the public for help in locating a missing Clay County teen last seen Tuesday evening.

16-year-old Gracie Smith was seen at the Jacks Branch Bible Church in Manchester just before 7 p.m.; police say that it is believed she got into a blue passenger car with an unknown individual.

Smith is 5'4", around 120 pounds, with black shoulder-length hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing pink pajamas and a pink jacket.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact KSP Post 11 at 606-878-6622.