KSP: Body found underneath bridge in Grayson identified as missing 50-year-old woman

GRAYSON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police has confirmed that a 50-year-old woman found underneath a bridge in Grayson on Tuesday, Mar. 24 was a missing Carter County woman who was last seen in February.

According to a press release, around 10 a.m. on Saturday, Kentucky State Police (KSP) received a report that a female body was found underneath of a bridge near a Gibbs Hardware store in Grayson along State Route 7.

Through an investigation, police confirmed that the woman found was 50-year-old Tessa Reeves, who was reported missing on Feb. 23. According to a previous Facebook post from KSP Trooper Michael Haney, Reeves was last seen on Valentine's Day at Bayso's Bar on South Hord Street in Grayson wearing a pink shirt. According to Haney, she did not have a cell phone or any other personal belongings with her when she went missing.

Reeves' cause of death has not yet been determined and the investigation remains ongoing, according to the press release.