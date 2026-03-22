KSP: Campton man dies in Wolfe County fatal accident

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal collision that occurred in Wolfe County Saturday afternoon, according to a press release.

The press release states that the accident occurred between two vehicles around 3:50 p.m. Saturday at the 2400 block of Kentucky Highway 191.

Kentucky State Police (KSP) describes the moment leading up to the collision. According to KSP, a 2003 Ford Explorer driving down the road crossed over the center line and struck a 1998 Chevrolet S-10. The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as 51-year-old Troy L. Perry of Campton, died from the incident.

The driver and passenger of the Ford Explorer were transported to local hospitals for their injuries in the collision.

Kentucky State Police was assisted on scene by the Wolfe County Sheriff's Department, Wolfe County Fire and EMS, and the Wolfe County Coroner's Office, according to the press release.

The collision remains under investigation.