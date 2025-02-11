KSP: Fatal collision in Nelson County under investigation

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — One person is dead following a morning collision in Nelson County, Kentucky State Police reports.

According to a press release, KSP responded to the two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Springfield Road and Pottershop Loop at approximately 9:15 a.m.

Investigation revealed that 42-year-old Brian Tichenor was driving a vehicle northbound on Springfield Road when "he failed to negotiate a curve before crossing the center line and struck a semi-tractor tractor traveling southbound head-on."

Tichenor was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the semi-tractor trailer was not injured.

"We have some tough news out of Nelson County. We’ve had a death from a weather-related crash," Governor Beshear said in response to the collision. "Our hearts go out to his family and loved ones. Please keep them in your prayers. Take extra care if you're traveling in this weather.

The collision remains under investigation.