KSP: Game warden recruit dead following 'medical emergency' during training in Barren County

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (KDFWR) game warden recruit has died following a medical emergency during an agency-involved training Friday in Barren County.

According to Kentucky State Police, aid was rendered to 24-year-old William Bailey from Richmond, Kentucky, by KDFWR officers until EMS arrived on the scene, where he was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

KSP arrived on the scene at the Game Warden Academy located in Barren County around 1 p.m. CT.

The incident remains under investigation.

