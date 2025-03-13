KSP: Human skeletal remains found in Jessamine County

UPDATE: Thursday, March 13 at 6:21 p.m.

Jessamine County Coroner Michael Hughes told LEX 18 that the autopsy on the human skeletal remains found Thursday will be performed tomorrow morning.

ORIGINAL STORY:

While investigating leads in relation to a missing person case, Kentucky State Police have discovered human skeletal remains in Jessamine County.

According to a release, the remains were found in a wooded area along Sulphur Well Road on Thursday, and were recovered by the Jessamine County Coroner. They will be transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.

The investigation is being led by Kentucky State Police, with assistance by the Jessamine County Emergency Management and the Jessamine County Coroner's Office.

