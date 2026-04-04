KSP: Human skeletal remains found in Madison County woods

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police is reporting that human skeletal remains were located in wooded area in Madison County Saturday afternoon.

According to a press release, the Richmond Post was contact around 12 p.m. on Saturday regarding a report that human remains were possibly discovered.

The remains were located in a wooded area off of Moran Summit Road in Madison County. Upon locating, the Madison County Coroner's Office removed the human remains and will transport them to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort, according to the press release.

Residents with information regarding the death investigation are asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 7 at (859) 623-2404.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX 18 will provide more information as it becomes available.