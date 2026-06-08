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KSP: I-75 northbound near 62MM in Rockcastle County shut down due to multiple collisions

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KYTC
I-75 southbound near the 59 mile marker.
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ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — I-75 northbound near the 62-mile marker in Rockcastle County is currently shut down as police work multiple collisions in the area, Kentucky State Police reports.

According to KSP, the roadway will be shut down for an extended period of time. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and use Exit 59 (Mount Vernon) and follow US 25 to detour. Expect delays while traveling through the area.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

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