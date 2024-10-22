KSP investigating after 3-year-old killed in fatal crash in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Police reported that a 3-year-old has died after a two-vehicle collision involving a dump truck on Oct. 18 in Laurel County.

KSP detailed that at around 7:50 a.m. on Oct. 18, police were called to the intersection of Ky 192 and Boggs Road in Laurel County regarding a two-vehicle collision.

A preliminary investigation found that a Chevrolet Tahoe reportedly "failed to yield" the right of way and hit a white Dump Truck. Both vehicles traveled down the roadway and ultimately fell into a small creek.

According to KSP, the driver of the Tahoe and the juvenile passenger were entrapped inside the vehicle and were extracted and flown to the University of Kentucky Hospital with "severe injuries."

The juvenile passenger, identified by the Fayette County Coroner as Ezekiel Russell, died from injuries sustained in the crash on Oct. 20, KSP reported.

The crash is an ongoing investigation by KSP.

