KSP investigating the disappearance of a Monticello 16-year-old

MONTICELLO, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Police reported that an investigation is underway into the disappearance of a Monticello teen, who officials said went missing from his home around Feb. 3.

KSP Post 11 is actively investigating the disappearance of 16-year-old Jason S. Woodworth and, according to officials, his mother last spoke to him at her home on Davis Street at around 11 p.m. on Feb. 7.

KSP described the teen as standing at 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing around 150 pounds, with short blond hair and fair skin and blue eyes.

KSP noted that officials were contacted on Thursday regarding Woodworth's disappearance.

Officials said that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Woodworth should contact KSP Post 11 in London at 606-878-6622 or 1-800-222-5555.

