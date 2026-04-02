KSP investigating Thursday afternoon collision involving Stanford Police officer

STANFORD, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Thursday afternoon collision in Lincoln County involving a Stanford Police officer is now under investigation by Kentucky State Police, the agency reports.

Officers responded to just before 5 p.m. to reports of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of US 27 and US 150. An investigation revealed that the officer in the the marked police cruiser was traveling east on US 150 when, as he proceeded through the intersection, the driver of another vehicle "attempted to make a left-hand turn onto US-27, disregarding a traffic control device and striking the (officer)."

Both the officer and the driver of the other vehicle were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The collision remains under investigation.