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KSP investigating Wednesday evening shooting involving Paris Police

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WLEX
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LEX News Latest Headlines and Weather: Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026
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LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky State Police has confirmed the agency is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving the Paris Police Department.

KSP, who has no further involvement, said it is early in the investigation and cannot confirm any deaths as a result.

An LEX News crew has confirmed a large police presence, including members of KSP, ATF, and PPD are in the area of Second Street.

This is a developing story, so check back with LEX18.com for updates. Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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