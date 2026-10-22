KSP investigating Wednesday evening shooting involving Paris Police

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky State Police has confirmed the agency is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving the Paris Police Department.

KSP, who has no further involvement, said it is early in the investigation and cannot confirm any deaths as a result.

An LEX News crew has confirmed a large police presence, including members of KSP, ATF, and PPD are in the area of Second Street.

This is a developing story, so check back with LEX18.com for updates. Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.