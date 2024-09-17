KSP: Jessamine Co. missing persons cases likely not connected

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — For months now, 27-year-old Timmy Sterner has been missing. His family continues holding out hope that their search will yield closure.

Similarly, the family of 42-year-old Anthony Quinn is desperate for their own answers after Quinn went missing in August.

While law enforcement says the two missing persons cases are not connected, the families say they’re forever bonded by the heartache.

“It's bothering us, we're tired, we're worn out, I've been through this countryside looking for any sign of anything,” said Sterner’s uncle, Terrance Sterner.

According to Kentucky State Police, Timmy Sterner was last seen at a home on River Road in Jessamine County on April 9.

“At this time, the information we are receiving isn't very accurate, so it's hard for us to continue the search until we get the willingness of Jessamine County citizens that could have possibly seen Mr. Sterner,” said KSP Trooper Justin Kearney.

Amid the Sterner family’s plea for the public to share legitimate tips, another family has its own cry.

“We need to move forward with our lives, we have not slept, we are physically sick, and we just want answers,” said Karmen Summers, a friend of Anthony Quinn.

Quinn was reported missing at the start of the month. The 42-year-old father was last seen in Maysville on August 8, but his vehicle was located at the end of Brumfield Lane in Nicholasville.

For the families of Sterner and Quinn, it’s hard not to draw comparisons.

“Both of these men are hard working souls who just vanished,” said Quinn’s sister, Heather Wood.

As KSP leads the search for Sterner, Nicholasville Police are focused on Quinn. Officials tell LEX 18 that they do not have reason to believe the cases are related, especially considering the months gone by between the disappearances.

Still, they’re working together to ensure leads on either case are not overlooked.

“Our hope is both of these men are still alive and we can reunite them with their families, but if that's not the case, we hope anyone out there that knows anything can point us in the right direction to where we can bring both of these families peace,” said Trooper Kearney.

If you have information on the disappearance of Timmy Sterner, you should contact Kentucky State Police. For information on Anthony Quinn, reach out to Nicholasville Police.