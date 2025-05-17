KSP: London churches to serve as shelters, hub for those with missing relatives

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two Laurel County churches will now serve as shelters for tornado victims, with one serving as a hub for those looking for missing relatives.

According to Kentucky State Police Trooper Scottie Pennington, First Baptist Church and the Faith Assembly of God are opening their doors.

First Baptist Church

804 W. Fifth Street, London, KY 40741

First Assembly of God

390 Faith Assembly Church Road

London, KY 40741

Those who are missing a relative or a loved one are encouraged to proceed their to speak with a KSP detective or the Laurel County's Sheriff's Office at the First Assembly of God.

The missing person detail is set to begin at 9 a.m.