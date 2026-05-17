KSP: Lost Creek man dies after crashing into emergency vehicle Sunday morning

JACKSON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police (KSP) is investigating a two-vehicle fatal collision that occurred in Breathitt County early Sunday morning.

According to a press release, KSP was contacted around 1:50 a.m. on Sunday to reports of a collision in Jackson on Kentucky Highway 15 (KY-15).

Troopers responded to the scene and conducted a preliminary investigation, indicating that 41-year-old John Southwood of Lost Creek was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado northbound on KY-15, when he crossed over the center line, striking a Perry County ambulance.

Kentucky State Police states that the ambulance was returning to its station at the time of the crash.

As a result of the collision, Southwood died from his injuries, and was pronounced dead on-scene by the Breathitt County Coroner's Office. Two of the ambulance crew members were transported to a local hospital as a precaution.

According to officials, Southwood was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision. His toxicology reports are pending, and his autopsy has been scheduled. The fatal collision remains under investigation.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX 18 will provide more information as it becomes available.