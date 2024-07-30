KSP: Man charged with child sexual exploitation offenses

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Rockcastle County man has been arrested and charged with child exploitation offenses on Tuesday following an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation, according to the Kentucky State Police.

A release from KSP stated that 25-year-old Stephen Blevins has been charged with 20 counts of possessing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor under the age of 12.

The release stated that an investigation began after receiving a complaint that Blevins was downloading sexually explicit images of juveniles to a social media account. The release added that the investigation resulted in a "Knock and Talk" at a Mount Vernon home on Tuesday and equipment that was used to facilitate the crime were seized and examined at a forensic lab.

News Michael (MK) McKinney III charged with murder in Amber Spradlin case Web Staff

Blevins was taken to the Rockcastle County Detention Center.

