KSP: Man facing murder charge in Owsley County

OWSLEY COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are investigating a murder in Owsley County.

On Saturday around 2 pm, the Owsley County Sheriff's Department asked for assistance regarding a deceased female discovered inside a home on Left Fork Holly Road in Booneville.

Investigators say the initial investigation indicates 55-year-old Cloyd Burkhart fatally shot 51-year-old Crystal Sexton. Both Burkhart and Sexton are from Booneville.

Burkhart was taken into custody at the scene without incident.

Police say Burkhart has been charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and was lodged in the Three Forks Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.