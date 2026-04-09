KSP: Motorcycle operator dies, passenger injured in Bowling Green collision

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (LEX 18) — An Indiana man has died from a fatal motorcycle accident in Bowling Green, according to Kentucky State Police.

According to a press release, Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 3 received a call about an injury collision at the 1200 block of Witt Road on Wednesday around 6 p.m.

Police believe that 47-year-old Jared Jones from Salem Indiana was traveling south on Witt Road on his motorcycle when he left the roadway and entered the right shoulder, ejecting himself and the passenger of the vehicle on to the roadway.

According to KSP, Jones was pronounced dead on-scene and the passenger of the vehicle was transported to a nearby hospital via helicopter.

On-scene at the accident was the Simpson County Coroner's Office, Simpson County EMS, and Kentucky State Police. The investigation remains ongoing.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX 18 will provide more information as it becomes available.