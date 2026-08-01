KSP: Multi-agency helicopter hoist rescue saves injured teen hiker near Laurel River Dam

LONDON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A collaboration between state, local, and regional agencies led to the rescue of an injured 18-year-old hiker who was trapped near the Laurel River Dam on Friday night, according to a press release.

According to KSP, on Friday, an injured and stranded hiker contacted the Whitley County 911 Center requesting assistance. Dispatchers were able to locate the caller's latitude and longitude and send emergency responders to his location.

Upon arrival, first responders located three teens who had been hiking with the injured person. According to the teens, the friend group had hiked down a trail of waterfalls that emptied into a small pool. While attempting to cross above one of the waterfalls, one of the hikers "lost his footing" and fell into the body of water. The 18-year-old landed on a rock, injuring his knee and ankle, leaving him unable to climb up, KSP reported.

The first attempt to rescue the team was by the Corbin Fire Department and the Woodbine Search and Rescue Squad. Firefighters deployed a rope rescue system to reach the hiker, and at the same time, the Woodbine Search and Rescue Squad launched an inflatable rescue boat to reach the hiker by water. However, both attempts were unsuccessful due to the low water conditions.

Around 7:45 p.m. Friday, Kentucky Emergency Management requested assistance from the KSP Aircraft Support Branch. According to the press release, the Aircraft Support Branch worked with the Kentucky Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 1 to conduct a nighttime helicopter hoist rescue to extract the injured hiker. A Georgetown-Scott County EMS paramedic, who was qualified as a helicopter-aquatic hoist rescue specialist, went on the flight to assist with medical care.

The hiker was successfully extracted from the water by the helicopter hoist, and he was flown directly to the Williamsburg-Whitley County Airport. He was evaluated by Whitley County EMS and eventually transported to a local hospital.

The multi-agency rescue was made possible with collaboration between Kentucky State Police, Kentucky Emergency Management, the Kentucky Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 1, Laurel-Whitley County Emergency Management, Georgetown-Scott County EMS, the Woodbine Search and Rescue Squad, the Corbin Fire Department, Whitley County EMS, the Williamsburg Police Department, and the U.S. Forest Service, according to the press release.