KSP Post 11 trooper helps rehabilitate, re-release injured juvenile bald eagle back into wild

LONDON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A juvenile bald eagle is soaring free once again after a month-long recovery effort due to the collaboration between a Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 11 trooper and local wildlife rehabilitators.

According to a press release, Post 11 London troopers received a call on Tuesday, June 30 regarding a juvenile injured bald eagle who was unable to fly and in distress near Collins Lane in Corbin. KSP Trooper Trey Lovins responded to the call and located the injured bird.

KSP Post 11 then contacted the Lake Cumberland Wildlife Refuge, previously known as the Liberty Nature Center, in Somerset to help rehabilitate the bird of prey.

The bald eagle was in the refuge's care until Friday, July 31, when the bird was able to be released back into the wild. The eagle was named "Trooper" because of the role Lovins played in rescuing him, according to the press release.

"Trooper" was happily released back into the wild on Laurel Lake near the Holly Bay beach on Friday, shortly after his rehabilitation release, with help from Lake Cumberland Refuge employees and volunteers.

The successful rescue highlights the importance of cooperation between law enforcement and wildlife conservation organizations in protecting Kentucky's native species.