KSP Post 12 holds annual ceremony to honor its fallen

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — It’s been 24 years since Kentucky State Police Vehicle Enforcement Officer Jason Cammack was killed in the line of duty on I-64 in Woodford County.

“I think about him every single day,” said his sister, Jennifer Yancey.

Yancey spoke before Tuesday morning’s annual ceremony to honor the officers and troopers whom KSP Post 12 has lost since its inception. Cammack is one of two who were buried at Frankfort Cemetery. Trooper David Childs is here too, 52 years after being killed during a water rescue attempt. The body of Trooper James McNeely, Childs’ partner, was never recovered after the operation, so he’s honored at Post. Three other troopers from Anderson County were also honored later in the day.

“For as long as we’re an agency, this is a tradition we will continue to do,” said Trooper Josh Satterly.

The ceremonies are brief and include a wreath-laying and a prayer before everyone moves on to the next site.

“It’s a sad day, and it does open old wounds, but in the same sense, we feel it’s the right thing to do for the families,” Trooper Satterly said.

Mrs. Yancey said her brother loved his job and was a new father at the time of his tragic accident.

“He had everything he ever wanted: the job, family, the baby. He lived for that job,” she stated.

Six officers from Post 12 also died for that job, and that’s something that won’t ever be forgotten by the colleagues they left behind.

“It’s just something that feels right. We don’t do this for attention or for praise,” Satterly added. “We do this for the families and for those who gave service above self.”