KSP receives 1,400 calls during recent winter weather, warns of dangers on roads

WOODFORD CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — Road conditions were dangerous earlier this week, with hundreds of crashes reported.

“State police took over 1,450 calls for service which is a 70% increase from what we usually see Sundays and Mondays,” said Trooper Josh Satterly.

He said they responded to around 300 calls for motorists in need of help. They're also preparing for Friday's weather.

“We are shorthanded but we’ve extended hours, and we aren’t letting any coverage lapse,” said Satterly.

He also said there are preventable dangers from driving in winter weather, like passing, speeding, and not cleaning snow and ice off your car.

“I just heard a loud boom, my rear view mirror popped off and came back at me, looked at my windshield and it was shattered,” said driver Nicholas Banks.

He said he was driving on 75 North when he was hit by a sheet of ice that flew off the car in front of him. He said to be a courteous driver and think about others on the road.

“Clean it off the top of your car, making sure that there’s no ice that could pop off before you drive your vehicle,” said Banks.

Satterly said not to call 911 for weather conditions; use that for emergencies only. There's also a non-emergency line that he says to use if you slide off the road and are uninjured, or other minor incidents. The number is 502-227-2221 - that's for KSP Post 12's dispatch.