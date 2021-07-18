Watch
KSP searching for Juvenile Detention Center escapee

Courtesy: Kentucky State Police
Posted at 7:45 PM, Jul 18, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police troopers are searching for a missing 16-year-old who they say escaped from the Fayette Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Lexington.

KSP says the teenager, Luke Craig, escaped around 3:45 pm on Sunday.

KSP's description of Craig is that he is about 130 pounds, 5'5", and was last seen wearing a green jumpsuit and black sneakers.

Police say he is "considered dangerous and a threat to public safety."

If you see him, or have any information, you can contact KSP at 1-800-222-5555 or dial 911.

