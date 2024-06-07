KSP searching for missing 8-month-old from Reynolds Station following welfare check, parents arrest

REYNOLDS STATION, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Police announced on Thursday they are searching for a missing 8-month-old child in Ohio County.

According to a release, KSP opened a missing child investigation following a search warrant and welfare check regarding 8-month-old Miya Tucker from Reynolds Station.

KSP says that Miya Tucker was last believed to be in the care of her parents 29-year-old Tesla Tucker and 30-year-old Cage C. Rudd, but could not be located during a welfare check.

Kentucky State Police

The release describes Miya as having brown hair and green eyes.

Tesla Tucker, from Reynolds Station, and Rudd, also from Reynolds Station, have both been arrested.

Tesla was charged with abandonment of a minor, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was taken to the Daviess County Detention Center in Owensboro, the release states.

Rudd was also charged with abandonment of a minor along with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and was also taken to the Daviess County Detention Center, according to KSP.