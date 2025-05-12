KSP searching for suspect in church van theft after attempted stop led to structure damage

HAZARD, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are searching for 22-year-old Cecil Shell in connection to a church van theft in Knott County.

KSP reports that the van, stolen from Smithboro Baptist Church, was located at the Q's Quick Stop in Letcher County on May 8, where they found Shell in possession of the vehicle.

After an attempted stop by police, Shell backed up into the exterior wall of the building, and then fled the scene. The van was later located in a creek after it was involved in a single-vehicle collision.

Shell then fled the scene on foot, and a search of the area was unsuccessful.

Arrest warrants for Shell have been issued on charges of:



Receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more.

First degree criminal mischief.

First degree fleeing or evading police.

Anyone with information in encouraged to contact Kentucky State Police, Post 13 at (606) 435-6069.