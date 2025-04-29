KSP: Vehicle collision involving school bus in Mt. Vernon under investigation

MT. VERNON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A vehicle collision involving a school bus in Mt. Vernon is under investigation by Kentucky State Police.

According to KSP, officials responded to an injury accident on South Wilderness Road involving a pickup truck and a Rockcastle County Schools bus.

Investigation revealed that 76-year-old Ronald McClure was driving a truck when it collided with the school bus.

23 children were transported to a local hospital for evaluation. The bus driver and McClure were also transported for medical evaluation in private vehicles. The bus monitor was treated at the scene of the collision and was also transported to a local hospital.

No serious injuries are suspected, KSP said.