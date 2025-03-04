KY 120 United-AFT holds 'Protect Our Kids' Day of Action

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — KY 120 United-AFT organized a rally in Lexington on Tuesday as part of the American Federation of Teachers' national "Protect Our Kids" Day of Action.

The event aims to raise public awareness about potential education funding cuts and to encourage lawmakers to oppose actions that could harm millions of students.

A retired special education teacher, Donna, was among those lining East Main Street in downtown Lexington. She stressed the importance of advocating for public education to safeguard students.

"We have got to put the pressure on to keep the funding and money in public-ed," Donna said.

Participants at the rally voiced their opposition to proposed budget cuts by the Trump Administration and advocated for continued and expanded investment in public education.

They argued that these cuts could significantly affect class sizes, school operations, educational programs, and more, particularly for students from under-resourced neighborhoods and those with disabilities.

KY 120 United-AFT President Sarah Fightmaster Bayerle emphasized the group's objective of educating the public about the stakes if public education funding is reduced.

"As educators, our job is to educate, so we're educating the community. We want them to know what kind of effects this will have here in Lexington, Ky," Fightmaster Bayerle said.

The rally highlighted the potential consequences of funding cuts: