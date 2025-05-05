Kentucky accepting applications for Disaster Unemployment Assistance after April floods

(LEX 18) — The office of Governor Andy Beshear announced that Kentucky is accepting Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUI) applications for individuals in 13 counties following the damaging severe storms in April.

Officials detailed that the application is available for those who were out-of-work due to the storms that began in the state on April 2.

At the end of April, President Donald Trump approved the governor's request for a major disaster declaration, which includes the following counties:

Anderson

Butler

Carroll

Christian

Clark

Franklin

Hardin

Hopkins

Jessamine

McCracken

Mercer

Owen

Woodford

According to officials, the governor will continue to request additional counties be added to the assistance declaration through an amendment, as assessments are completed.

DUA, officials reported, is available for the following individuals:

Worked or were self-employed, or were scheduled to begin;

Can no longer work or perform services because of physical damage or destruction to their place of employment as a direct result of a disaster, which can also include the physical inaccessibility of the place of employment due to its closure by the federal, state or local government in immediate response to the disaster;

Establish that the work or self-employment they can no longer perform was their primary source of income;

Do not qualify for regular unemployment insurance benefits from any state;

Cannot work or resume self-employment because of an injury as a direct result of the disaster; or

As a result of the disaster, became the breadwinner or major supporter of a household because of the death of the head of the household.

Individuals must provide proof that employment was lost as a direct result of the disaster. Officials noted that farmers and other self-employed individuals who are often ineligible for unemployment insurance benefits may qualify for DUA.

Notably, DUA is available for up to 29 weeks of unemployment beginning April 6 until October 25, "as as long as the individual’s unemployment continues to be a direct result of the disaster," a press release read.

Kentuckians who qualify for DUA can file an initial claim on the Kentucky Career Center website or by calling 502-564-2900. The deadline to apply for assistance is June 23, officials advised.