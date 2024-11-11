KY animal shelter asks public for help after puppies reportedly tossed over gate

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Harrison County Flora Shropshire Animal Shelter in Cynthiana asked the community for help in finding the owner of two puppies that were allegedly tossed over the shelter gate on Monday morning.

"We need info on the age and health status," a social media post from the shelter read. "We need info on the age and health status, as well as where mama is. If you contact us today, no charges will be pressed. We hope this was a misunderstanding. Our staff member was trying to come out to assist you."

Further, the shelter advised the public that leaving any animals on the shelter's property is prohibited and illegal by Kentucky State Law.

A report has been filed with a sheriff, according to the shelter.