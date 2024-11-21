KY Attorney General announces more funding to fight drug addiction

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — New funding is coming to Kentucky to help fight the ongoing opioid crisis.

Attorney General Russell Coleman announced Monday additional grant money will be awarded to nonprofits who focus on prevention, treatment, or recovery in 2025.

Close to 2,000 Kentuckians lost their lives to drugs last year.

"That is devastation to families," said Attorney General Coleman. "These dollars will ultimately help save lives, they will help save lives through prevention and save lives through treatment."

In 2024, $12 million in funds were awarded. The same amount is expected for 2025. Voices of Hope, a recovery community center in Lexington, received funds this year.

"We employ 9 recovery coaches with the funding, and we have several transport drivers that we employ too, all are in recovery," said program director Jimmy Chadwell.

The funding has allowed them to expand their services and their hours. They're now open 7 days a week.

"We have services that can take people to the grocery store, take them to a primary care physician, anywhere they need to go to support their recovery," said Chadwell.

The grant application period opens Dec, 2 and closes Jan. 17.