KY attorney general joins lawsuit against taxation on oil, gas producers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Attorney General Russell Coleman announced that he has joined a 23-state lawsuit that challenges the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) rule that would apply a tax on oil and gas producers.

The announcement from Attorney General Coleman read that the Biden Administration adopted a rule implementing a tax under the Clean Air Act.

The lawsuit, according to Coleman, will argue that "the rule is premature, arbitrary and exceeds the EPA's statutory authority."

Kentucky has around 30,000 oil and natural gas wells, and Coleman highlighted that these job creators will reportedly have to spend their funds "to show they are complying with the rule."

“The American people flat out rejected President Biden’s relentless assault on American energy," Coleman said. "Unfortunately, the Biden Administration failed to receive that message. This rule will cost hard working Kentuckians their jobs and send utility prices through the roof for everyday Kentuckians."