Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

KY attorney general joins lawsuit against taxation on oil, gas producers

Russell Coleman
Timothy D. Easley/AP
Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman speaks to the audience gathered in the Rotunda at the Kentucky State Capitol for the swearing in ceremony of the Constitutional Officers in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Russell Coleman
Posted
and last updated

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Attorney General Russell Coleman announced that he has joined a 23-state lawsuit that challenges the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) rule that would apply a tax on oil and gas producers.

The announcement from Attorney General Coleman read that the Biden Administration adopted a rule implementing a tax under the Clean Air Act.

The lawsuit, according to Coleman, will argue that "the rule is premature, arbitrary and exceeds the EPA's statutory authority."

Kentucky has around 30,000 oil and natural gas wells, and Coleman highlighted that these job creators will reportedly have to spend their funds "to show they are complying with the rule."

“The American people flat out rejected President Biden’s relentless assault on American energy," Coleman said. "Unfortunately, the Biden Administration failed to receive that message. This rule will cost hard working Kentuckians their jobs and send utility prices through the roof for everyday Kentuckians."

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18