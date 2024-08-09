KY correctional officer charged with drug trafficking charges

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18 — A Kentucky correctional officer is facing charges after reportedly bringing an illegal liquid substance suspected to be methamphetamine into the Northpoint Training Center in exchange for money.

On August 9, Kentucky State Police in Richmond were contacted by the training center requesting investigative assistance involving an officer, 27-year-old Chad Cairo suspected of bringing the substance into the facility.

Cairo was found to have entered the facility with approximately 23.9 ounces of the liquid inside a clear water bottle to exchange for money.

According to a press release, Cairo was employed by the Northpoint Training Center for just over a year.

He is charged with:



First-degree trafficking a controlled substance, first offense, less than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine

First-degree promoting contraband.

Cairo is housed in the Boyle County Detention Center.