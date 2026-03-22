KY Highway 80 in Hazard closed due to trio of car accidents, fatalities

HAZARD, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Hazard Fire Department has announced that Kentucky Highway 80 East is closed down for the time being due to a trio of car accidents, one of which led to two fatalities.

According to a social media post, a car accident led to a double fatality, occurring at the intersection of KY Hwy 80 and Natilus Drive, near the Fazoli's and Go Time gas station. Another car accident was between a motorcycle and an automobile, occurring at the entrance to the Hazard Walmart.

The highway is expected to be closed for an extended period of time, and travelers can expect delays in the area.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX 18 will provide more information as it becomes available.