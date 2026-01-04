KY politicians react to President Trumps large-scale operation in Venezuela

(LEX18) — The United States conducted a large-scale military strike in Venezuela on Saturday and captured President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, according to President Donald Trump.

The pair was flown out of the country, and hours after the operation, Trump promised the U.S. would run Venezuela until a safe transition is conducted.

According to The New York Times, Delta Force commandos trained extensively using a full-scale replica of Maduro's compound built by the Joint Special Operations Command in Kentucky.

Several Kentucky lawmakers have released statements following the operation.

Attorney General Russell Coleman said, "We must cut off the flow of fentanyl and send a powerful message to the Mexican cartels. We are grateful to the U.S. Armed Forces and federal law enforcement who continue to protect Kentucky and our nation."

Congressman Hal Rogers and Congressman Andy Barr also spoke out in support of the operation. Barr applauded Trump for "taking decisive action to protect the American people from narco terrorists seeking to poison and murder the American people."

However, Representative Morgan McGarvey and Representative Thomas Massie opposed Trump's operation.

"We have problems at home and shouldn't be wasting military resources on another country's internal affairs. This threat is about the dollar, oil, and Israel," Massie said.

Trump said U.S. oil companies will have a presence in Venezuela and start making money for the country.