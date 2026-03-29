KY Powerball winner arrested for third time, burglary charge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — The man who won Kentucky's $167 million Powerball has been arrested for a third time, according to the Fayette County Detention Center website.

James Farthing, 51, was arrested on second-degree burglary and marijuana possession charges, as shown on the website.

Farthing was arrested in Florida on misdemeanor charges of battery and resisting an officer back in April 2025. Which he plead guilty to earlier this month.

Farthing still has an active case in Fayette County for a hit-and-run charge, and an intimidation charge in Scott County.

This is a developing story, and we will update you once we have more information.