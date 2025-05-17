KYEM urges residents to document damage, wait for disaster declaration to apply for FEMA aid

(LEX 18) — Kentucky Emergency Management has released information regarding overnight storms, urging residents to document damage and wait for a disaster declaration before applying for FEMA aid.

In a release, KYEM said that, like February and April flooding, Gov. Beshear will apply for another federal Disaster Deceleration from the Trump administration. If residents apply for FEMA aid prior to that, their application will be denied.

"FEMA staffers will be able to advise you on how to apply for assistance, but not to file the application itself, until the disaster declaration is authorized," KYEM said.

KYEM urges individuals who have experienced damage are to take multiple photos and save receipts before repairs begin; a paper trail "will be key to filing your claim."

Kentucky National Guard members have also been mobilized and first responders are at the ready to treat injuries and access damage. Disaster recovery centers are also open.

KYEM also reminds the public: