La Grange woman wins $60,000 on Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket

(LEX 18) — The Kentucky Lottery announced that a La Grange woman recently won the top prize of $60,000 on a scratch-off ticket that was purchased at Fast Lane Liquor in La Grange on Oct. 30.

Officials detailed that Rose Richie won the prize after she purchased a $5 Mood Money Scratch-off and won on all 15 spots on the ticket. This resulted in the $60,000 top prize win.

“I kept going and saw another $4,000 and another $4,000,” Richie said. “When I saw the whole board, I knew I hit the $60,000.”

Richie went on to call her husband in excitement, officials said.

“I was having an anxiety attack,” she said. “I told him, “Honey, please come home, I’m nervous. I’m making sure my eyes are seeing right.”

The following day, Richie headed to the lottery headquarters and received a for $43,200 after taxes while the liquor store that sold the winning ticket will receive $600.

“I’ve been praying for a little nest egg,” she said. “This will help us stay ahead.”