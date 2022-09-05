Labor Day road trippers pleasantly surprised by gas prices in Kentucky

(LEX 18) — Summer driving season is nearing its end, and as the seasons change, gas prices are also expected to fall.

Right now, Kentucky has the 11th cheapest fuel in the country. Drivers told LEX 18 they were pleasantly surprised by the price of fuel in the Commonwealth.

“As we got down here it got down to $3.11, which is 88 cents less than what we're paying,” said Randy Young, who was driving back to Illinois from a weekend in Laurel County. “So, gonna move down here I guess.”

The average price of a gallon of gas in Kentucky hovers around $3.42. That’s 30 cents cheaper than one month ago and more than 35 cents cheaper than the current national average.

For road trippers from out of state, it’s a welcome change as summer travel winds down this Labor Day.

“So far I think 3.41 was the lowest I've seen,” said Bill Yeadon, who was driving back to Indianapolis from Tennessee. “If I could get a big tanker to follow me home, I'd be happy.”

Drivers have more good news to look forward to. Some analysts predict gas could fall below $3/gallon by the end of this year.